Forza Horizon 3: Soundtrack enthüllt

41 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google

Der Soundtrack von Forza Horizon 3 wird fast 150 Songs enthalten. Brian Ekberg, der Community Manager der Reihe, hat nun alle Titel veröffentlicht. Im Spiel könnt ihr diese über acht verschiedene Radiosender hören und zudem eigene Musik auf der Xbox One oder dem PC via Groove Music abspielen. Zu guter Letzt gewährt euch Microsoft Groove auch Zugang zu über 40 Millionen Titeln per Stream. Anbei findet ihr eine Übersicht der Sender und deren Songs.

Vagrant Records

“Caught By My Shadow” by Albert Hammond Jr.

“Losing Touch” by Albert Hammond Jr.

“We’ve Had Enough” by Alkaline Trio

“Patience” by Bad Suns

“You’re Not Pretty But You Got It Goin’ On” by Band Of Skulls

“Rival” by Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

“Bored to Death” by Blink 182

“Carry Me” by Bombay Bicycle Club

“All Over” by CRUISR

“Weighted” by Frnkiero and the Cellabration”

“Love Like That” by Mayer Hawthorne

“Hard to Love” by MIAMIGO

“See You” by Saves the Day

“Ablaze” by School of Seven Bells

“The Sound” by The 1975

“We’re The Trees” by The A-Sides

“Ten Minutes” by The Get Up Kids

“Blood On The Sand” by Thrice

“What’s Real” by WATERS

“Come On” by White Lies

Epitaph Records

“Naivety” by A Day to Remember

“This Loneliness” by Avion Roe

“Anxiety” by Bad Religion

“She’s A Blast” by Beautiful Bodies“

“The Gold Song” by Bouncing Souls

“Spineless and Scarlet Red” by Descendants

“It Remembers” by Every Time I Die

“Make Me Dumb” by Joyce Manor

“Elephant” by letlive.

“Raise Your Voice” by Obey The Brave

“Get It Right” by The Offspring

“Greed” by Pennywise

“ISUA” by Plague Vendor

“Fall Back Down” by Rancid

“Racing Toward a Red Light” by Saosin

“Gold” by Sleeping With Sirens

“Palm Dreams” by Touché Amoré

“Come Around” by Transplants

Hospital Records

“Wish List” by Anile

“Blurred Memories (feat. Synkro) (Etherwood Remix)” by Bop

“Aurora (feat. Metrik)” by Camo & Krooked

“Throw Ya Hands” by Danny Byrd

“Souvenirs (feat. Zara Kershaw)” by Etherwood

“Constellations (Forza Horizon 3 VIP)” by Fred V & Grafix

“Ultraviolet” by Fred V & Grafix

“One More Moment (feat. Cepasa)” by Keeno

“Lust Thrust” by Krakota

“Sea Air” by Krakota

“Icarus (feat. Hugh Hardie)” by Logistics

“Tape Loops (feat. Hugh Hardie)” by London Elektricity

“Solarize (feat. Logistics) (Album Mix)” by Maduk

“Cadence (Instrumental)” by Metrik

“Get Away From Here (Instrumental)” by Netsky

“’Til Dawn” by Nu:Tone

“Only U (Real Quick)” by Ownglow

“Blight Mamba” by Royalston

“What The Future Holds” by S.P.Y.

“Komodo” by Whiney

Future Classic Radio

“Real Talk” by Anna Lunoe and Touch Sensitive

“Heirloom” by Basenji

“Dekire feat. Oscar Key Sung (Bodhi Remix) ” by Charles Murdoch

“1998” by Chet Faker

“Goddess” by Chrome Sparks

“Crave You (feat. Giselle)” by Flight Facilities

“Sunshine feat. Reggie Watts” by Flight Facilities

“Never Be Like You (feat. Kai)” by Flume

“Sleepless (feat Jezzabel Doran)” by Flume

“Just A Lover” by Hayden James

“Beta” by HWLS

“O B 1” by Jagwar Ma

“Bird Of Prey” by karma Kid

“Peace (Radio Edit)” by Kenton Slash Demon

“Jungle” by Panama

“The Worry (Andras Dub)” by Seekae

“Pizza Guy” by Touch Sensitive

“Heartburn (Felix Cartal Remix)” by Wafia

“Flash Drive (feat Baby)” by Wave Racer

“Avocado Galaxy” by World Champion

Horizon Pulse

“Freedom! ’15” by !!!

“Get Lost” by BreakBot

“Bury It” by CHVRCHES

“Clearest Blue” by CHVRCHES

“Lights & Music” by Cut Copy

“Go Time” by Digitalism

“HandClap” by Fitz and The Tantrums

“D.A.N.C.E” by Justice

“A Love Song” by Ladyhawke

“The River” by Ladyhawke

“Almighty Gosh” by Lucius

“I Follow Rivers (The Magician Remix)” by Lykke Li

“Go!” by M83

“The Heart Of Me” by Miike Snow

“Say My Name” by ODESZA

“The Sun (Klingande Remix)” by Parov Stelar

“Like An Animal” by Rufus Du Sol

“Tied To You” (feat. Justin Tranter) by THE KNOCKS

“Shine” by Years & Years

Horizon Bass Arena

“Killer” by Adamski feat. Seal

“I Want U (GANZ Flip)” by Alison Wonderland

“Beardo” by Benny Benassi

“Ashes of Love” by Danny L Harle feat. Caroline Polachek

“Be Right There” by Diplo & Sleepy Tom

“Ingrid Is A Hybrid” by Dusky

“Runaway (U & I)” by Galantis

“Win or Lose” by iLL BLU feat. Ann Saunderson

“Fall For You (Radio Edit)” by Just Kiddin

“Turn The Music Louder (Rumble) (feat. Tinie Tempah & Katy B)” by KDA

“Closing Shot” by Lindstrom

“Momento (Original Mix)” by MamboBros

“Two Minds” by Nero

“Higher” by NVOY

“Waiting” by Oliver Heldens & Throttle

“Rinse & Repeat (feat. Kah-Lo)” by Riton

“To Ü (feat. AlunaGeorge)” by Skillrex & Diplo

“Papua New Guinea” by The Future Sound Of London

Horizon Block Party

“Flow Is Trouble (feat. Ghostface Killah)” by 1200 Techniques

“Rings” by Aesop Rock

“Hit Em Up” by Afrikan Boy

“Sure Shot” by Beastie Boys

“Part Of” by Courts

“The Work” by De La Soul’s Plug 1 & Plug 2

“X Gon’ Give It To Ya” by DMX

“Higher (feat. James Chatburn)” by Hilltop Hoods

“What’s Golden” by Jurassic 5

“$ir Racha” by Lyrics Born

“Circle of Success” by Maker

“Up and Down (Beautiful Raw Remix)” by Maker

“808 Feat Cianna Blaze” by Maxim (The Prodigy)

“That’s Love” by Oddisee

“Wild Life” by Outasight

“SHINE” by Pharoahe Monch

“It’s Tricky” by Run-DMC

“U-Huh” by Tkay Maidza

“Bust A Move” by Young MC

Timeless FM

“Also sprach Zarathustra, Op. 30” by Strauss

“An der schönen blauen Donau” by Strauss

“Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G minor” by Brahms

“Allegro” by Mozart

“Allegro con brio” by Beethoven

“Allegro con fuoco” by Dvorak

“St. John’s Night on Bald Mountain” by Mussorgsky

“Waltz of the Flowers” by Tchaikovsky

“Dies ierae” by Verdi

“Morgenstemning (Morning Mood)” by Grieg

“Presto – Allegro assai” by Beethoven

“The Trials” by Kazuma Jinnouchi

Das denken wir:

Da dürfte wohl für jeden Geschmack etwas dabei sein und wer nicht zufrieden ist, der spielt einfach seine eigene Musik ab!