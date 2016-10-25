Battlefield 1: Das verändert das erste Update 10242016

Auch wenn Battlefield 1 zum Start, im Vergleich zu einigen Vorgängern, nur mit wenigen Bugs zu kämpfen hat, arbeitet DICE aktuell ständig an Verbesserungen.

Küruzlich wurde nun ein erstes 700 MB großes Update für PC, Xbox One und PS4 veröffentlicht. Hier die Änderungen:

General

Fix for one common and one uncommon client crash.

Fixed a potential soft freeze in single player campaign connected to AI.

Fixed an issue where players experienced getting stuck in the globe screen when cancelling matchmaking.

Fixed an issue when trying to join multiple servers.

Fixed an issue where players experienced weapon skins not being removed when scrapping items.

Fixed an issue where players were missing “The Insider” Dog Tag.

Tweaked calculations of values in End of Round.

Fixed issue where Class Rank was incorrect.

Note: This fix may result in players going down in Class Rank to the correct rank. In this scenario, any unlocks purchased at a higher and incorrect rank will not be lost.

PC: Fixed an occasional crash when a user shutdown the game.

PC: Fixed an issue where players experienced troubles with A and X button functionality on PC while using an Xbox One controller.

PC: Fixed an issue where players experienced crashing while closing the client during streaming installation.

Xbox One: Fix for the “Trench Raider” Dog Tag not unlocking on Xbox One.