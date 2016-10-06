Mod- und 4K-UnterstÃ¼tzung fÃ¼r Skyrim und Fallout 4 auf der PS4 Pro

82 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google

Ihr sucht nach einem Grund, mal wieder Skyrim und Fallout 4 zu zocken? Here you go:

Wie Bethesda kÃ¼rzlich verkÃ¼ndet hat, werden die Spiele Skyrim und Fallout 4 auf der PS4 Pro Mod- und 4K-UnterstÃ¼tzung bieten.

Hier die offizielle Meldung dazu:

“Mods and 4K Coming to PlayStation 4 for Skyrim and Fallout 4

Weâ€™re excited to announce that mod support is coming to PlayStation 4 for both Skyrim Special Edition and Fallout 4. Additionally, weâ€™ll also be supporting the new PlayStation 4 Pro with both titles.

Skyrim will have these features when it launches on October 28. The new power of the PlayStation 4 Pro has allowed us to make Skyrim render in native 4k, and it looks better than ever. Here are some screens to show you just how great it looks.

Mod support will come to Skyrim first. We and Sony have worked hard to make this possible. Mods on PlayStation 4 will allow you to modify and create your own content by using our Creation Kit available here. You will not be able to upload external assets with your PlayStation 4 mods, but you will be able to use any assets that come with the game, as most mods do. By creating a Bethesda.net account, youâ€™ll be able to browse and try mods right from within the game.

We are excited finally to get modding to our PlayStation fans who have supported us for so long. Modding has been an important part of our games for over 10 years, and we hope to do even more in the coming year for all our players, regardless of platform.

After the work is complete on Skyrim, weâ€™ll be updating Fallout 4 for both mods and PS4 Pro. We expect Fallout 4 to take advantage of the PS4 Pro in 4k along with enhanced lighting and graphics features.

Thanks again for all your support. We canâ€™t wait to hear about your new adventures.”

Das denken wir:

Alles andere wÃ¤re auch enttÃ¤uschend.