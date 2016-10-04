Outlast 2: Die Demo ist da â€“ fÃ¼r begrenzte Zeit

68 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google

Ihr steht auf Horror-Games? Dann habe ich gute Neuigkeiten fÃ¼r euch. Ihr kÃ¶nnt euch jetzt die Demo zu Outlast 2 downloaden.

Red Barrels, das verantwortliche Entwicklerstudio von Outlast 2, hat, ohne es vorher anzukÃ¼ndigen, eine Demo des Spiels fÃ¼r PC, PS4 und Xbox One verÃ¶ffentlicht.

Die Demo ist bis zum 1. November erhÃ¤ltlich. Wer sich also an Halloween mal wieder etwas gruseln mÃ¶chte, der sollte sich die kostenlose Demo unbedingt downloaden.

Hier die offizielle Meldung:

Download the Free Outlast 2 Demo for a Limited Time

After terrifying players at PAX East, E3, and Gamescom, the Outlast 2 demo is available today for free on Steam, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

The demo will be available until Tuesday, November 1 only, so download it while you can and make your Halloween a bloody one with Outlast 2.

The Outlast 2 demo provides a sneak peek at what Red Barrels have been working on for the last few years. More features and environments will be unveiled in the coming months, but in the meantime, be sure to check out the Outlast comic book series, The Murkoff Account. With two issues out of five released to date, The Murkoff Account bridges the gap between the original Outlast and Outlast 2.

Das denken wir:

Wer auf Horror steht, der sollte sich Outlast 2 auf keinen Fall entgehen lassen.