PlayStation VR: Die ersten Tests sind da

In wenigen Tagen steht die VR-Brille PlayStation VR fÃ¼r die PS4 in den HÃ¤ndlerregalen und mittlerweile wurden die ersten Tests verÃ¶ffentlicht. Hier einige Wertungen und Fazits:

Engadget – 84

“Good on Sony for actually delivering a decent VR headset that comes in much cheaper than the competition. It’s even more impressive that it managed to get a decent amount of developers onboard for the initial push. Nonetheless, the PS VR is hard to recommend for most people. Even if you’re intrigued by virtual reality, it’s worth waiting for prices to go down and for the overall market to settle.”

IGN UK – 8.5/10

“Should you run out and buy one? That depends. The technology is astonishing but still in its infancy, and VR games that rival current console blockbusters are a long way off, so it wonâ€™t be as immediately useful as you might expect for a $400 to $500 price. However, itâ€™s a lot of fun to be on the forefront of something as exciting as VR. Some of the best times Iâ€™ve had with my VR headsets are from wowing people who come over and try it for the first time, and that never gets old.”

PlayStation Universe – 9.0

“PlayStation VR does have its teething problems, but they are, for the most part, quickly overcome thanks to this being a highly accessible and consumer-friendly VR unit. Whether that will be enough to see it thrive remains a relative unknown, but a consistently-growing library of specifically tailored games and experiences will go a long way to gaining a significant foothold.”

The Verge – 8.5

“At the same time, holding out for total perfection is the wrong move. I donâ€™t want PlayStation VR to become the only headset that people build for; itâ€™s just not ambitious enough. But even this early in the game, Sony is providing a home for interesting, low-key experiences that highlight some of the mediumâ€™s strengths. More than any single piece of cutting-edge technology, the key to making VR succeed is just getting more people to use VR. And with PlayStation VR, Sony has just made that a lot easier”

Kotaku

“PlayStation VR is inferior to the competition in several significant ways. Itâ€™s also less expensive and easier to use, and for all its flaws it still manages to communicate the goofy, surreal joy of modern virtual reality. Time will tell if that makes it good enough. Best to wait and see.”

VG 247

“Itâ€™s a lot of money â€“ you could buy a console and a bunch of good games for the same price â€“ and you need to accept that this isnâ€™t the future of video games. Itâ€™s a new direction, and an interesting one, for sure. But itâ€™s not going to replace your console and TV set-up anytime in the next 10 years. At this stage thereâ€™s a lot of fun to be had with VR and the games Iâ€™ve played so far show variety, with a handful offering up a genuinely new experience. But as with any launch, some games are great and others mediocre.”

Das denken wir:

Wer eine PS4 besitzt und VR zu einem einigermaÃŸen akzeptablen Preis erleben mÃ¶chte, der sollte einen Kauf in ErwÃ¤gung ziehen.