Star Citizen: Bis zum Ende des Monats kÃ¶nnt ihr die Alpha kostenlos spielen

Habt ihr Lust, Star Citizen mal kostenlos auszuprobieren? Dann habe ich gute Nachrichten fÃ¼r euch!

Ihr kÃ¶nnt die Alpha-Version nun kostenlos spielen und zwar bis zum Ende des Monats. Das wurde kÃ¼rzlich auf der offiziellen Seite des Spiels verkÃ¼ndet.

Hier die offizielle Meldung:

“Roberts Space Industries is proud to offer you a free flight trial of Star Citizen!

The Free Fly will give everyone access to the fast and powerful F7C-M Super Hornet through Sunday, October 30th, 2016. We hope you enjoy trying the Star Citizen Alpha! “

Somit haben nun alle die MÃ¶glichkeit, Star Citizen ein paar Tage lang kostenlos auszuprobieren. Coole Sache.

Das denken wir:

Dann mal rein ins Cockpit.