Fallout 4: Diese Modifikation dreht die Klopapier-Rollen im Spiel um

Jep, es gibt jetzt eine Modifikation fÃ¼r Fallout 4, die alle Klopapier-Rollen im Spiel umdreht.

Hier die offizielle Beschreibung zur Mod:

“I turned the toilet paper roll around. That’s it to make the most immersive mod ever! I had to make the esp for the replacer because for some reason the game refused to use the new version in the prewar player home.

Homemaker version available in the optional files.

This is a mod resource, do with it as you will, just give credits for the mesh change is all I ask.”

Wem also die Klopapier-Rollen in Fallout 4 schon immer ein Dorn im Auge waren (wem nicht?), der kann sich die Mod Ã¼ber diesen Link hier downloaden.

Das denken wir:

Okay…