Genital Jousting: In diesem Spiel dreht sich alles um Genitalien

Genital Jousting ist ein Spiel, das ich euch nicht mit vielen Worten erklÃ¤ren mÃ¶chte. Eigentlich mÃ¶chte ich kein einziges Wort Ã¼ber dieses Spiel schreiben.

Vorenthalten kann ich euch Genital Jousting aber irgendwie auch nicht. DafÃ¼r ist es einfach zu kurios. Kurz gesagt handelt es sich hier um ein Multiplayer-Spiel, in dem ihr Genitalien steuert und das ist irgendwie… strange.

Hier die offizielle Beschreibung zum Spiel:

” Genital Jousting is an online and local multiplayer party game about flaccid penises and wiggly anuses for up to eight players at once. Players control a detached penis complete with testicles and an anus. Multiple game modes provide a stimulating orgy of objectives: penetrate and be penetrated as fast as possible or compete in absurd, silly and sexually suggestive games and challenges.

If this is something that makes you uncomfortable or sounds unappealing, please do not purchase or play Genital Jousting, or even continue reading.

Online and Local Multiplayer for Eight: Genital Jousting is more fun with friends and can satisfy up to eight players at once! Find a few willing partners, cuddle up on the couch, and share controllers or go online to joust with anonymous players from all over the world.

Traditional and Party Modes: Dabble in the throbbingly fast-paced Traditional Mode or jostle your way through some stiff competition in Party Mode including challenges like Double Delight, Obstacle Intercourse, and Weiner Round Up.”

Das Ganze kostet 4,99 Euro und ist via Steam Early Access verfÃ¼gbar.

Hier der Trailer zum Spiel:

Das denken wir:

No comment…