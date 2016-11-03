News

In PokÃ©mon Go wird es bald tÃ¤gliche Quests geben

Ich weiÃŸ ja nicht, ob ihr noch immer PokÃ©mon Go zockt, ich fÃ¼r meinen Teil habe das Game schon eine ganze Weile zu den Akten gelegt. Das Spiel hat mich auf Dauer einfach zu wenig motiviert.

Um die Motivation zu steigern, PokÃ©mon Go tÃ¤glich zu starten, hat Niantic aber nun angekÃ¼ndigt, tÃ¤gliche Quests einzufÃ¼hren.

Hier die offizielle meldung dazu:

Trainers,

We want to provide you a detailed look at a new feature coming soon to PokÃ©mon GO – Daily bonuses! Trainers will soon be able to receive a bonus for certain daily activities, including catching a PokÃ©mon or visiting a PokÃ©Stop once a day. Youâ€™ll earn a larger bonus if you do this seven days in a row!

Catching a PokÃ©mon every day will earn the following bonus:
– 500 XP
– 600 Stardust

Catching a PokÃ©mon every day for 7 days straight will earn the following larger bonus:
– 2,000 XP
– 2,400 Stardust

Visiting a PokÃ©Stop and spinning the Photo Disc every day will earn the following bonus:
– 500 XP
– A number of additional items

Visiting a PokÃ©Stop every day for 7 days straight will earn the following larger bonus:
– 2,000 XP
-A greater number of additional items

If you catch a PokÃ©mon at any time on Tuesday local time, youâ€™ll be eligible for the next daily bonus on Wednesday at 12 AM local time.

The PokÃ©mon GO team

Das denken wir:
Mal sehen, ob Niantic mit diesem Schritt die Spieler lÃ¤nger bei der Stange halten kann.

