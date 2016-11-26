No Man’s Sky: Hello Games bricht Funkstille und kÃ¼ndigt groÃŸes Update an

82 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google

Nach Wochen der Funkstille hat sich das Studio Hello Games wieder zu Wort gemeldet und ein neues Update mit dem Titel “The Foundation” angekÃ¼ndigt. Es soll das Spiel auf den versprochenen Basisbau vorbereiten und die Weichen fÃ¼r kommende Updates stellen.

Hier die offizielle Nachricht der Entwickler:

Foundation Update Incoming

This week Hello Games will be releasing an update to No Manâ€™s Sky. Weâ€™re calling it The Foundation Update, because we have added the foundations of base building, and also because this is putting in place a foundation for things to come.

Detailed patch notes will follow, and release will be soon.

Coming from five years of intense development, immediately after No Manâ€™s Sky released the team spent six weeks updating the game with 7 patches across both platforms (the last of these was 1.09 on Sept 24th which you can read about them all here). These fixed many of the most common or critical bugs and issues post-release.

In the nine weeks since then our small team has been hard at work on development, testing and certification for the Foundation Update. It wonâ€™t be our biggest update, but it is the start of something.

The discussion around No Manâ€™s Sky since release has been intense and dramatic. We have been quiet, but we are listening and focusing on improving the game that our team loves and feels so passionately about.

Positive or negative feedback, you have been heard and that will truly help to make this a better game for everyone.

This update will be the first small step in a longer journey. We hope you can join us.

Thank you, Hello Games

no-mans-sky.com

Das denken wir:

Mal sehen, wie die Zukunft von No Man’s Sky aussieht. wir sind gespannt.