PS4 Pro: Das sind die Launch-Titel

Falls ihr wissen mÃ¶chtet, welche Spiele zum Launch der PS4 Pro verfÃ¼gbar sind, die die Power der neuen Konsole nutzen â€“ here you go:

  • Battlefield 1
  • Bound
  • Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
  • Driveclub VR
  • EA Sports FIFA 17
  • Firewatch
  • Helldivers
  • Hitman
  • Hustle Kings
  • inFAMOUS First Light
  • inFAMOUS Second Son
  • Knack
  • Mafia III
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
  • NBA 2K17
  • Paragon
  • PlayStation VR Worlds
  • Ratchet & Clank (Details)
  • Rez Infinite
  • RIGS Mechanized Combat League
  • Rise Of The Tomb Raider
  • Robinson: The Journey
  • Smite
  • Super Stardust Ultra
  • The Elders Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
  • The Elders Scrolls Online: Skyrim Special Edition
  • The Last Of Us Remastered
  • The Last Of Us: Left Behind
  • The Playroom VR
  • Titanfall 2
  • Tumble
  • Uncharted 4: A Thiefâ€™s End
  • Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  • Viking Squad
  • World Of Tanks
  • XCOM 2

Die PS4 Pro ist ab dem 10. November im Handel erhÃ¤ltlich.

Das denken wir:
Da sind doch einige interessante Games dabei!

Von Flo

Flo

Mein Name ist Florian Aich, ich bin 29 Jahre alt und ich habe RebelGamer.de ins Leben gerufen. Ich zocke am liebsten Action-Adventures und Survival Games, bin aber im Grunde fÃ¼r alles offen.

