PS4 Pro: Das sind die Launch-Titel

41 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google

Falls ihr wissen mÃ¶chtet, welche Spiele zum Launch der PS4 Pro verfÃ¼gbar sind, die die Power der neuen Konsole nutzen â€“ here you go:

Battlefield 1

Bound

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Driveclub VR

EA Sports FIFA 17

Firewatch

Helldivers

Hitman

Hustle Kings

inFAMOUS First Light

inFAMOUS Second Son

Knack

Mafia III

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

NBA 2K17

Paragon

PlayStation VR Worlds

Ratchet & Clank (Details)

Rez Infinite

RIGS Mechanized Combat League

Rise Of The Tomb Raider

Robinson: The Journey

Smite

Super Stardust Ultra

The Elders Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Elders Scrolls Online: Skyrim Special Edition

The Last Of Us Remastered

The Last Of Us: Left Behind

The Playroom VR

Titanfall 2

Tumble

Uncharted 4: A Thiefâ€™s End

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Viking Squad

World Of Tanks

XCOM 2

Die PS4 Pro ist ab dem 10. November im Handel erhÃ¤ltlich.

Das denken wir:

Da sind doch einige interessante Games dabei!