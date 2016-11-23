Sara Is Missing: Dieses Horror-Game spielt sich auf dem Smartphone eines vermissten MÃ¤dchens ab

97 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google

Wenn ihr auf der Suche nach einem neuen Horror-Game seid, das ihr immer und Ã¼berall zocken kÃ¶nnt, hÃ¤tte ich etwas fÃ¼r euch. Und zwar das Spiel Sara Is Missing.

Dieses Game spielt sich auf dem Smartphone eines vermissten MÃ¤dchens ab. NatÃ¼rlich findet ihr nicht wirklich ein Smartphone, aber mit der App, die ihr euch hier kostenlos herunterladen kÃ¶nnt, verwandelt sich euer Smartphone sozusagen in das Smartphone des MÃ¤dchens.

Kurz nachdem ihr die App startet, bekommt ihr eine Nachricht von einer unbekannten Person, der ihr dabei helfen sollt, das vermisste MÃ¤dchen Sarah zu finden. Ihr beantwortet Textnachrichten, seht euch unheimliche Videos an, durchforstet Mails und macht eben das, was ihr machen wÃ¼rdet, wenn ihr wirklich das Smartphone gefunden hÃ¤ttet. Mal angenommen, ihr wÃ¼rdet es nicht gleich bei der Polizei abliefern, was in der RealitÃ¤t absolut zu empfehlen wÃ¤re.

Wie auch immer. Das Game ist ser innovtaiv und macht Laune. Ihr kÃ¶nnt es auch fÃ¼r den PC herunterladen, das ist aber nicht so spaÃŸig. Hier noch die offizielle Beschreibung zum Spiel:

” You found a phone belonging to a missing person. What would you do?

Sara has disappeared under mysterious circumstances, and your only lead is her mobile phone.

Search for clues by investigating Sara’s personal messages, notes, emails, pictures and videos while trying to piece together her final days. Unlock password protected files, uncover hidden messages and decrypt lost data and figure out where she went, what she did, and how someone can disappear without a trace so suddenly.

About the game:

Experience first hand a found footage style mobile game. Sara is Missing (SIM) is all about the horrors of mobile technology and touches upon the voyeuristic pleasure that one gets from prying through another person’s personal items. We store so much information about ourselves on our mobile devices that deducing what we really are like in real life becomes as simple as tapping on a screen.”

Hier noch der Link zum Download fÃ¼r Android-GerÃ¤te.

Und so sieht das Spiel in Aktion aus:

Das denken wir:

Ein wirklich abgefahrenes Spiel. Wenn ihr auf Horror-Games steht, solltet ihr es gleich mal ausprobieren.