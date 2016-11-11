So reagierte die Videospielindustrie auf die US-Wahl

48 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google

Die US-Wahl ist entschieden und Trump wird PrÃ¤sident. So ist es. Daran lÃ¤sst sich nichts mehr rÃ¼tteln. NatÃ¼rlich hat sich auch die Videospielindustrie zu Wort gemeldet. Wer wissen mÃ¶chte, wie Hideo Kojima, Geoff Keighley, Troy Baker und Co. Ã¼ber den Ausgang der Wahl denken, seht ihr hier:

Had medical exam from the morning and when I came back the world has become different from yesterday. Even so I'm working on the concept. pic.twitter.com/ryhDHnT1NN — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) 9. November 2016

I'm gonna double down on caring for people & loving them & supporting them. That "love trumps hate" line doesn't have to die. Keep it going. — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) 9. November 2016

Presidents of The United States of America:

👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻👨🏾🎃 — Max Scoville (@MaxScoville) 9. November 2016

I have dual citizenship… NEW ZEALAND, I'M COMING HOME! 🇳🇿 — Jessica Nigri (@OJessicaNigri) 9. November 2016

No matter what happens in the election, @gankstrr sent Portillo this Santa suit and good things still exist. pic.twitter.com/6dZne9t8gk — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) 9. November 2016

Gratitude and greed cannot occupy the same heart. — Troy Baker (@TroyBakerVA) 22. Oktober 2016

As I was leaving hotel, a Muslim woman was also checking out. We looked at each other in lobby, both started crying, overcome with grief. — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) 9. November 2016

If you're American and voted for Trump, unfriend me. We have nothing important in common. — John Romero (@romero) 9. November 2016

People will be lost and afraid. Protect each other. Talk to those who need it. Help who you can. Be better people because of this. — Mitch Dyer (@MitchyD) 9. November 2016

Time to start smoking that weed we just legalized. — Nolan North (@nolan_north) 9. November 2016