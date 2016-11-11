News

So reagierte die Videospielindustrie auf die US-Wahl

Die US-Wahl ist entschieden und Trump wird PrÃ¤sident. So ist es. Daran lÃ¤sst sich nichts mehr rÃ¼tteln. NatÃ¼rlich hat sich auch die Videospielindustrie zu Wort gemeldet. Wer wissen mÃ¶chte, wie Hideo Kojima, Geoff Keighley, Troy Baker und Co. Ã¼ber den Ausgang der Wahl denken, seht ihr hier:

