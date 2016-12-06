Battlefield 1: DICE hat herausgefunden, was die PS4 Pro-Performance-Probleme ausgelÃ¶st hat

75 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google

Seit dem Patch 1.04 fÃ¼r Battlefield 1 berichten Spieler der PS4 Pro-Version immer wieder Ã¼ber technische Probleme, wie Framerate-EinbrÃ¼che.

Nun scheint DICE herausgefunden zu haben, was das Problem verursacht. Das geht aus aktuellen Foren-Postings von Development Director Nils Hallberg hervor:

“We found an issue that explains a lot of the issues mentioned in this thread, e.g. FPS drops and blurry textures. The issue relates to the dynamic resolution where the minimum was too high.”

“We have a fix for this for all platforms (except PC that does not use dynamic resolution) and it will be included in the next patch.”

SpÃ¤ter erklÃ¤rte Nils Hallberg noch, wie der Patch 1.04 die Performance-Probleme verursacht hat und dass die die QualitÃ¤t der Texturen seit dem Launch nicht angerÃ¼hrt wurden:

“I need to clarify a few things. Before the patch (i.e. version 1.02) there was no minimum at all. In 1.04 we added a minimum but due to a bug that got calculated the wrong way and was set way too high. In the next patch we are going to have minimum but it will be properly set.”

“The quality of the textures are, since launch, untouched.”

Das denken wir:

Wenigstens gibt es bald einen Fix!