Bulletstorm: People Can Fly und Gearbox haben die “Full Clip Edition” für PC, PS4 und Xbox One angekündigt

Bulletstorm erschien in Deutschland am 24. Februar 2011 und nun wurde im Rahmen der “Game Awards” kürtlich die “Full Clip Edition” für PC, PS4 und Xbox One angekündigt.

Hier erwarten euch alle Erweiterungen, hochaufgelöste Texturen, neue Level für den Echo-Modus und noch mehr. Und was am coolsten ist: Ihr könnt das Game als Duke Nukem durchzocken.

Hier die offiziellen Infos:

“People Can Fly and Gearbox Publishing Announce Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

People Can Fly and Gearbox Publishing are pleased to announce Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition as the critically-acclaimed shooter comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 7, 2017 in stunning ultra-high resolutions! Updated with hi-res textures, increased polygon counts, sterling audio, smoother framerates, and running in up to 4K resolution on PC and PS4™ Pro, this upgraded version of the game comes with all of the previously-released DLC along with all-new content. Also for the first time ever, players who pre-order the game will get the chance to play as the iconic Duke Nukem in Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition.

Set to launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on April 7,2017, Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition is the definitive Bulletstorm experience, including:

• All previously-released content including all maps, modes, and more on your favorite modern platform

• New Overkill Campaign Mode where you can blast your way through the campaign by starting with an unrestricted arsenal of weapons and Skillshots

• Five brand-new levels for the score-based Echo Mode, where you can showcase your skills

• Improved presentation featuring updated models, environments, and animations all running at a smoother framerate than ever before

• Fast-paced gunplay with unique kick, slide, and leash combos

• Newly remastered audio effects

• The option to play through the entire Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition campaign as Duke Nukem, featuring a fully rerecorded script and brand-new lines from the original voice of Duke, with your pre-order

For the latest news on Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, follow us on Twitter (@Bulletstorm) and “Like” the Bulletstorm Facebook page!”

Hier der Trailer zur “Full Clip Edition” von Bulletstorm:

