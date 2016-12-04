Dead Rising 4: Hier ist der Launch-Trailer

48 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google

Dead Rising 4 wird zwar nicht ofiziell in Deutschland erscheinen, den offiziellen Launch-Trailer möchte ich euch aber trotzdem nicht vorenthalten.

Hier die offizielle Meldung zum Launch-Trailer:

Let the Slay Ride Begin! Dead Rising 4’s Launch Trailer is Here

We’re just four days away from the December 6 worldwide launch of Dead Rising 4, available on Xbox One and Windows 10 PC, and to whet your appetite, we debuted the official Dead Rising 4 launch trailer last night at The Game Awards 2016. Featuring a blend of live action and gameplay, and a unique Frank West reading of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”, the trailer celebrates the countdown to the holiday season, Dead Rising style. Check out the video above for yourself!

With launch activities in full swing, earlier this week Blake Anderson of “Workaholics” fame participated in our special livestream, Man vs. Holiday. Taking place inside a 15-foot tall snow globe with 12 holiday themed challenges, Blake played Dead Rising 4 while enduring blowing snow, an egg nog helmet, sweaty Santas, and much more. If you missed it, check out the recap below.

And we’re not done yet. This weekend, the countdown begins to a very special, exclusive event taking place on Monday, December 5 in London, England. And while we can’t tell you what it is, you can follow along as we reveal clues and hints beginning tomorrow on the Xbox Facebook page.

Dead Rising 4 will be available for Xbox One and Windows 10* on December 6. ‘Tis the Season of the Unliving – Let the Slay Ride Begin!

news.xbox.com

Das denken wir:

Schade, dass Dead Rising 4 nicht offiziell in Deutschland erscheint.