Ghost Recon: Wildlands â€“ Meldet euch jetzt fÃ¼r die Beta an

Ihr wollt Ghost Recon: Wildlands schon vor dem offiziellen Release anzocken? Dann habe ich gute Nachrichten fÃ¼r euch: Ihr kÃ¶nnt euch ab jetzt fÃ¼r die Beta anmelden.

Folgt einfach den Anweisungen Ã¼ber diesen Link.

Hier die offizielle Mitteilung zur Beta:

Sign Up For A Chance to Play the Ghost Recon Wildlands Beta

Are you ready to become a Ghost? You can now register for a chance to play the Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Beta. This Beta will give you a chance to experience what it’s like to play as a member of the US Elite Special Operations team as it infiltrates the Bolivian wilderness to disrupt the Santa Blanca’s drug operations and, ultimately, take down the cartel.

More information on the Beta will be coming soon, but in the meantime, check out the latest Ghost Recon Wildlands trailer to see the Ghosts in action.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is scheduled for release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 7.

ghost-recon.ubisoft.com

Das denken wir:

Das Game kÃ¶nnte richtig gut werden!