Mega Man 1 bis 6 erscheint im Januar fÃ¼r Android- und iOS-GerÃ¤te

Um Mega Man war es in den vergangenen Monaten zwar ziemlich still, aber wenn ihr auf den kleinen Kampfroboter steht, dann habe ich gute Neuigkeiten fÃ¼r euch!

Wie Capcom angekÃ¼ndigt hat, erscheint Mega Man 1 bis 6 im Januar fÃ¼r Android- und iOS-GerÃ¤te. Das sind doch mal gute Nachrichten fÃ¼r Retro-Fans, oder?

Hier die offizielle Beschreibung aller Spiele:

  • Mega Man Mobile – The evil Dr. Wily must be stopped in this classic action platformer, the original Mega Man!
  • Mega Man 2 Mobile- Dr. Wily resurfaces to threaten the world again! Only Mega Man can stand in his way.
  • Mega Man 3 Mobile – Fight berserk robots on uncharted planets. Mega Man must set a course for space to resolve this mysterious crisis.
  • Mega Man 4 Mobile – A year has passed since Mega Manâ€™s battle in space. A new enemy appears â€“ Dr. Cossack.
  • Mega Man 5 Mobile – Manic robots cause chaos in the city. How is Proto Man involved? Only Mega Man can find out!
  • Mega Man 6 Mobile – The Global Robot Alliance is formed, but this newfound peace is threatened by a new foe â€“ the enigmatic Mr. X!

Sobald es Neuigkeiten zu Mega Man gibt, erfahrt ihr das wie immer bei uns.

Der Klassiker kehrt zurÃ¼ck. Coole Sache!

