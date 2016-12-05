Resident Evil 7: Das RÃ¤tsel um diesen dÃ¤mlichen, abgetrennten Finger wurde endlich gelÃ¶st

88 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google

Habt ihr die Demo von Resident Evil 7 gespielt? Wenn ja, dann seid ihr mit Sicherheit irgendwann auf einen dÃ¤mlichen, abgetrennten Finger gestoÃŸen, mit dem ihr nichts anfangen konntet. So ging es auch zahlreichen anderen Spielern. In den vergangenen Monaten rÃ¤tselte das Netz, was es mit diesem Finger auf sich hat. Nun wissen wir es… irgendwie.

Und zwar wurde am vergangenen Wochenende ein Update fÃ¼r die Demo von Resi 7 verÃ¶ffentlicht, das es ermÃ¶glicht, das RÃ¤stel zu lÃ¶sen. Die kurze Fassung: Man muss ein paar komische Aktionen durchfÃ¼hren und den Finger dann auf einen Topf richten. Danach kann man ein Zimmer betreten und man bekommt [SPOILER] die Nachricht “You’re the best ever” zu sehen und eine MÃ¼nze.

WofÃ¼r die MÃ¼nze ist, weiÃŸ noch niemand. Es ist nur bekannt, dass man dafÃ¼r im finalen Spiel etwas bekommt. Wer also wirklich alles in Resident Evil 7 sehen und erleben mÃ¶chte, muss sich wohl diese verdammte MÃ¼nze mit diesem verdammten Finger holen.

Ob ich mir das antue? Wahrscheinlich nicht. FÃ¼r so einen Quatsch bin ich mittlerweile zu alt.

Hier noch alle Schritte, die ihr befolgen mÃ¼sst, um das Finger-RÃ¤tsel zu lÃ¶sen. Zusammengestellt wurden sie vom Reddit-User BruhTheShark. Und es tut mir leid, aber ich bin gerade echt zu faul, das Ganze zu Ã¼bersetzen.

Start a fresh run

Insert fuse

Grab chain cutter and VHS

Watch VHS and use lockpick to get Axe

Grab backdoor key and put it in slot DO NOT OPEN

Go upstairs into attic bedroom and grab basement key

Destroy boxes to get handgun ammo and get handgun ammo under bed

Grab Dummy Hand behind TVs

Grab finger is drawer

Go into bathroom and grab ammo in drawer and medicine cabinet.

Grab ammo on shelf on your way to basement

Open basement with key and pickup handgun ammo half way down the stairs

pick up lockpick before heading into monster room.

Grab valve and head out before monster fully spawns.

Grab handgun from toilet.

Head back down into basement, run into back, grab attic key and run out before monster hits you. you may need to use body to knock down monster but not required.

Grab journal on your way back to main hallway

Go to attic and start murder puzzle by reading blood message

point finger at rubble below the clock on the first floor hallway

go to dead end in the attic and look at the bright light next to barricaded door

head to basement and point finger at the head of bodybag on the table

Go to the painting of the women with a bag on her head halfway up the stairs to 2nd floor and hit the painting with a L2 attack with the axe.

Point finger at barricaded door in the room with voodoo dolls

look at the mirror directly outside of this room and do 180 turn to trigger giggle

Point finger at blue and white wires above the bed in the attic.

Open the pot in the kitchen

Watch VHS again, in the video make sure you let all dialogue options play out, interact with refrigerator, microwave, pot. Pick up lockpick and open drawer, open the drawer next to it.

In the hallway of VHS open the small drawer that has the finger, go upstairs and look at the headphones on the table.

Make sure you see the ghost women at some point.

Once the VHS is completed turn around and run straight into basement

As you enter the backroom start crouching and looking at the doll until your looking at her with your back turned to the doll on the shelf.

Once you hear giggle head to the open pot in kitchen and point to the delicious gumbo inside.

Head to locked door in attic

Once all the blood handprints are there you can open and complete the puzzle.

Das denken wir:

Ein Mysterium weniger.