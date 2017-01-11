Hier ist das offizielle Statement von Platinum Games zur Einstellung von Scalebound

82 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google

KÃ¼rzlich berichteten wir Ã¼ber die Einstellung des Xbox-exklusiven Titels Scalebound. Nun hat sich Platinum Games zur Einstellung geÃ¤uÃŸert.

Hier das Statement von Platinum Games:

Regarding the Cancellation of Scalebound

Weâ€™re sorry to say that on January 9, 2017, Microsoft Studios announced the cancellation of Scalebound. We are very disappointed things ended up this way, especially since we know many of our fans were looking forward to this game as much as we were.

Going forward, we will strive to continue delivering high-quality games to you, starting with NieR: Automata in March, and including products like Granblue Fantasy Project Re:Link and Lost Order in the future.

We will keep working hard to meet your expectations and we look forward to your continued support!

President and CEO, Kenichi Sato

platinumgames.com

Das denken wir:

Schade. Aus Scalebound hÃ¤tte ein interessantes Spiel werden kÃ¶nnen.