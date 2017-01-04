Overwatch: Die neue Map Oasis ist jetzt verfÃ¼gbar

54 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google

Vor einiger Zeit berichteten wir darÃ¼ber, dass der Verkehr in der neuen Oasis Map tÃ¶dlich enden kann. Nun ist die neue Map verfÃ¼gbar.

Hier die offizielle Beschreibung:

Overwatch New Map: Oasis

There’s trouble in paradise as conflict breaks out in Oasis, a brand-new Control map set in one of the world’s most advanced cities, a shining jewel rising from the Arabian Desert.

Researchers and academics from around the region came together to found a city dedicated to scientific progress without restraintsâ€”a monument to human ingenuity and invention. The city and its inhabitants are governed by the Ministries, a collection of brilliant minds who possess many secrets that have attracted the interest of powerful organizations from around the world.

On this map, teams will need to dodge vehicles and utilize jump pads to capture and defend three unique control points.

Und hier noch der Trailer zur Map:

Das denken wir:

Endlich neuer Map-Nachschub.