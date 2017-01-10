Scalebound wurde eingestellt

20 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google

Es kursierten bereits GerÃ¼chte um die Einstellung des Action-Rollenspiels Scalebound im Netz. Nun ist es offiziell: Das Spiel wurde eingestellt.

Hier ein kurzes Statement von Microsoft zur Einstellung:

“After careful deliberation, Microsoft Studios has come to the decision to end production for “Scalebound.” We’re working hard to deliver an amazing lineup of games to our fans this year, including “Halo Wars 2,” “Crackdown 3,” “State of Decay 2,” “Sea of Thieves” and other great experiences. For more information on our 2017 plans, please visit Xbox Wire“

Mit anderen Worten: Eine ErklÃ¤rung fÃ¼r die Einstellung des Spiels gibt es nicht.

Scalebound befand sich bei Platinum Games fÃ¼r PC und Xbox One in der Mache.

Das denken wir:

Schade.