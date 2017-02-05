82 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google

Na, noch immer im Fallout-Fieber? Dann habe ich gute Nachrichten fÃ¼r euch: Fallout Shelter erscheint in wenigen Tagen fÃ¼r Xbox One und Windows 10.

Genauer gesagt am 7. Februar. Hier die offizielle AnkÃ¼ndigung:

“Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Fallout 4 and Skyrim Special Edition, have announced that Fallout Shelter is expanding once more to a new audience, putting Overseers in control of their own Vault and an army of Dwellers on Xbox One and Windows 10. Fallout Shelter will be available on February 7 as an Xbox Play Anywhere title via a free download from the Xbox Store or Windows Store.

Fallout Shelter thrusts players into the role of Overseer to build their own Vault, manage dwellers, and adventure through Falloutâ€™s iconic wasteland. Since the gameâ€™s original launch in 2015, the game has continued to expand and add features, including Crafting, Scrapping, Pets, additional rooms, iconic Fallout 4 characters, and special Dweller customization options. The gameâ€™s constantly growing Quest system allows Overseers to send Dwellers out into the Wasteland to abandoned buildings, decrepit Vaults, and mysterious caves to uncover legendary loot and face off against enemies like Radscorpions, Ghouls, and powerful bosses.

As an Xbox Play Anywhere title, player progress is retained across both Xbox One and Windows 10, meaning users can switch seamlessly between platforms and pick up where they left off, bringing all their saves, progress, and Achievements with them. The game has also been fully adapted to work with the Xbox One controller, so players can experience Vault life bigger and better, right from their TV.

Players can download Fallout Shelter for Xbox One and Windows 10 from the Xbox Store or Windows Store next Tuesday, February 7.”

Sobald es weitere Infos zu Fallout gibt, erfahrt ihr das wie immer bei uns.

Das denken wir:

Coole Sache.