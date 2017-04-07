“Candy Crush”-Entwicklerstudio arbeitet an “Call of Duty” fÃ¼r Smartphones

Das ist doch mal eine Ã¼berraschende Meldung: Das Entwicklerstudio, das fÃ¼r das Smartphone-Game Candy Crush verantwortlich ist, arbeitet an einem “Call of Duty”-Spiel â€“ und zwar fÃ¼r Smartphones.

2015 hat Activision Blizzard das Entwicklerstudio King Ã¼bernommen. Der grÃ¶ÃŸte Erfolg des Studios: Candy Crush. Nun scheint King an einem “Call of Duty” fÃ¼r Smartphones zu arbeiten. Das geht aus einem Job-Listing hervor.

Hier der Eintrag:

Call of Duty – A Career Opportunity for a Lifetime

We are a new King team, located in Stockholm, Sweden, and we’re working on an exciting new project. The team is adapting one of the most iconic game franchises of all-time: Call of Duty, to become a mobile experience. This is a rare and exciting opportunity.

Our challenge as a team is to create a Call of Duty experience on mobile that will strive to transform the best console experience fans know and love, while also breaking new ground for mobile and redefining the genre. Our approach and ambition is to be fresh, social, and highly accessible, while providing a very authentic game experience. The team will prototype extensively, have the freedom to think outside the box, and be encouraged to stretch their expertise in ways to create surprising results.

King is part of Activision Blizzard, and we’re collaborating on this project.

reload.king.com