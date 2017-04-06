Dawn of War 3: Registriert euch jetzt fÃ¼r die Beta

Etwas mÃ¼ssen wir uns noch gedulden, bis Dawn of War 3 in den HÃ¤ndlerregalen steht. DafÃ¼r haben Relic Entertainment und SEGA kÃ¼rzlich die Open beta angekÃ¼ndigt, die am 21.04.2017 beginnt und bis zum 24.04.2017 spielbar sein wird.

Wer sich fÃ¼r die Beta registrieren mÃ¶chte, der kann das Ã¼ber diesen Link hier erledigen.

Hier noch die offizielle AnkÃ¼ndigung der Beta:

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IIIAnnounces Open Beta April 21-24, 2017

Relic Entertainment and SEGA Europe Ltd. today announced the official Open Beta weekend for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III. The Open Beta will take place from 10AM PST Friday, April 21st until 10AM PST Monday, April 24th. Register now at dawnofwar.com/beta.

The Open Beta will pit players against each other in Dawn of War IIIâ€™s tense, chaotic multiplayer. This game mode showcases the strengths and weaknesses of each faction as players put powerful heroes and devastating abilities to use, while countering those of their foes. Players will have access to all three of the gameâ€™s factions â€“ Space Marines, Eldar, and Orks â€“ and a selection of powerful elite heroes for each, allowing them to experiment with different playstyles and strategies.

The Open Beta weekend also gives players their first chance to see and experience the intimidating Masters of War skins in action. The Dark Queen skin for Lady Solaria (Imperial Knight), the Ghost Seer skin for Farseer Taldeer (Wraithknight) and the Big Kustom skin for Beauty (Morkanaut) will all be available for use. The Masters of War Skin Pack is included free with all pre-orders.

Dawn of War III immerses players in the escalating brutality of galactic warfare, where they will lead elite hero units and colossal armies to victory, or oblivion. Powerful super walkers will tower over the front lines as screen-shaking assaults blister the battlefield in an all-out, over-the-top spectacle worthy of the iconic Games Workshop Warhammer 40,000 universe.

The long-awaited third instalment of the critically acclaimed real-time strategy franchise will be released on April 27th, 2017, and is available to pre-order now at dawnofwar.com.