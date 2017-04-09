Action

Horizon: Zero Dawn und The Witcher 3: Real Life High Five

213 Views

Erinnert ihr euch noch daran, wie CD Project RED, das Studio hinter The Witcher 3, Guerilla Games zum Release von Horizon Zero Dawn gratulierte?

CD Project postete dieses Bild hier auf Twitter:

Kurz darauf antwortete Guerilla Games mit diesem Bild hier:

Nun wurden beide Bilder von Cosplayern nachgestellt und das scheint den beiden Studios sehr zu gefallen. Hier die Bilder:

Hier noch Reaktionen der beiden Studios auf die Bilder:

Wer weiÃŸ? Vielleicht dÃ¼rfen wir uns ja bald Ã¼ber ein Crossover freuen. Das wÃ¤re ziemlich cool.

Das denken wir:
Aloy und Geralt sollten ein eigenes Spiel spendiert bekommen.