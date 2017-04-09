Horizon: Zero Dawn und The Witcher 3: Real Life High Five

75 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google

Erinnert ihr euch noch daran, wie CD Project RED, das Studio hinter The Witcher 3, Guerilla Games zum Release von Horizon Zero Dawn gratulierte?

CD Project postete dieses Bild hier auf Twitter:

We're loving #HorizonZeroDawn, congratz to the @Guerrilla team and a high five from Geralt! pic.twitter.com/cujMKBufnJ — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) 2. MÃ¤rz 2017

Kurz darauf antwortete Guerilla Games mit diesem Bild hier:

After @CDProjektRedâ€™s lovely tweet we just had to return the favor! Hereâ€™s Geralt & Aloy engaged in a little friendly competition 😉 pic.twitter.com/w38E01O0Eg — Guerrilla Games (@Guerrilla) 3. MÃ¤rz 2017

Nun wurden beide Bilder von Cosplayern nachgestellt und das scheint den beiden Studios sehr zu gefallen. Hier die Bilder:

Hier noch Reaktionen der beiden Studios auf die Bilder:

When fiction becomes a reality.

Well done! https://t.co/Xp2MnM3oBy — Guerrilla Games (@Guerrilla) 8. April 2017

So, this is a thing now?! We love it! https://t.co/DapcLjMfAk — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) 8. April 2017

Wer weiÃŸ? Vielleicht dÃ¼rfen wir uns ja bald Ã¼ber ein Crossover freuen. Das wÃ¤re ziemlich cool.

Das denken wir:

Aloy und Geralt sollten ein eigenes Spiel spendiert bekommen.