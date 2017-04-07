Mass Effect: Andromeda â€“ Patch 1.05 verbessert die Gesichter und Augen der Charaktere

Wie versprochen wurde Patch 1.05 verÃ¶ffentlicht, der unter anderem die Gesichter und Augen der Charaktere verbessert. Auf dem Bild Ã¼ber diesen Zeilen kÃ¶nnt ihr die VerÃ¤nderungen sehen.
Hier die Patchnotes:
- Improved tutorial placement
- Single player balance changes: Ammo crates, armor, weapons, nomad, profiles, attacks and progression
- Multiplayer balance changes: Weapons, cover and enemies
- Added the option to skip autopilot sequences when jumping around in the galaxy map
- Improved logic, timing and continuity for relationships and story arcs
- Improved lip-syncing and facial acting during conversations, including localized VO
- Fixed various collision issues
- Fixed bugs where music or VO wouldnâ€™t play or was incorrect
- Fixed an issue where global squad mate banter wasn’t firing on UNCs
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to access the Remnant Console Interface after failing a decryption several times
- Fixed an issue where fast travel was disabled after recruiting Drack
- Fixed an issue where players froze in the Biotic Charge Pose
- Fixed issues related to some saves
- Fixed an issue where players were sometimes unable to interact with objects in multiplayer
- Streaming and stability improvements
Sobald es weitere Infos zu Mass Effect: Andromeda gibt, erfahrt ihr das wie immer bei uns.
Das denken wir:
Das Update hat sich auf jeden Fall gelohnt.