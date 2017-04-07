Action

Mass Effect: Andromeda â€“ Patch 1.05 verbessert die Gesichter und Augen der Charaktere

Wie versprochen wurde Patch 1.05 verÃ¶ffentlicht, der unter anderem die Gesichter und Augen der Charaktere verbessert. Auf dem Bild Ã¼ber diesen Zeilen kÃ¶nnt ihr die VerÃ¤nderungen sehen.

Hier die Patchnotes:

  • Improved tutorial placement
  • Single player balance changes: Ammo crates, armor, weapons, nomad, profiles, attacks and progression
  • Multiplayer balance changes: Weapons, cover and enemies
  • Added the option to skip autopilot sequences when jumping around in the galaxy map
  • Improved logic, timing and continuity for relationships and story arcs
  • Improved lip-syncing and facial acting during conversations, including localized VO
  • Fixed various collision issues
  • Fixed bugs where music or VO wouldnâ€™t play or was incorrect
  • Fixed an issue where global squad mate banter wasn’t firing on UNCs
  • Fixed an issue where players were unable to access the Remnant Console Interface after failing a decryption several times
  • Fixed an issue where fast travel was disabled after recruiting Drack
  • Fixed an issue where players froze in the Biotic Charge Pose
  • Fixed issues related to some saves
  • Fixed an issue where players were sometimes unable to interact with objects in multiplayer
  • Streaming and stability improvements

Sobald es weitere Infos zu Mass Effect: Andromeda gibt, erfahrt ihr das wie immer bei uns.

Das denken wir:
Das Update hat sich auf jeden Fall gelohnt.