Quake Champions: In diesem Trailer gibt es ungeschÃ¶nte Spielszenen zu sehen

Hier die offizielle Meldung dazu:

Quake Champions – Raw Gameplay of Anarki Shredding Blood Covenant featuring ZeRo4

Before stepping into the Arena, we wanted to show you some fast, uninterrupted gameplay of Quake Champions. Check out the brand-new raw footage featuring id Software’s ZeRo4 as Anarki. Learn more about Quake at quake.bethesda.net.

Havenâ€™t signed up for the Quake Champions Closed Beta yet? The test event kicks off on Thursday, April 6, with an initial group of testers. Weâ€™ll be adding more players over time, so be sure to sign up now!

