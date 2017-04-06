Quake Champions: Slash gibt sich die Ehre

KÃ¼rzlich berichteten wir Ã¼ber einen Gameplay-Trailer zu Quake Champions, in dem der Charakter Anarki vorgestellt wurde. Nun wurde ein weiterer Champion vorgestellt.

Und zwar die Roller Queen Slash, die sich auf futuristischen Skates durch die Arena bewegt. Das Coolste: Ihre Skates sind tÃ¶dlich. Was sie damit so alles anstellen kann, seht ihr im nachfolgenden Trailer.

Hier noch die offizielle AnkÃ¼ndigung von Slash:

Quake Champion: Slash Champion

Sign up now on Quake.com and watch Slash skate her way through our latest trailer.

Slash moves through the Arena like the figure skater she used to be, cutting a lethal path through the other Champions. In her skates, sheâ€™s a force to be reckoned with â€“ quick, agile and ever-so-deadly. Slash will be part of the upcoming Quake Champions Closed Beta, which starts on April 6.

