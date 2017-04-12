Serious Sam’s Bogus Detour: Serious Sam erscheint als abgefahrener Retro-Shooter

Der gute alte Serious Sam kehrt zurück. Und zwar als Retro-Shooter von den Machern von Hammerwatch.

Das haben das Studio Crackshell (Hammerwatch) und Croteam, die Erfinder von Serious Sam, kürzlich verkündet. Hier die offizielle Mitteilung:

Serious Sam’s Bogus Detour Coming this Summer from Creators of ‘Hammerwatch’

Independent developer Crackshell (Hammerwatch), series creator Croteam (Serious Sam), and game label Devolver Digital have announced Serious Sam’s Bogus Detour, a retro-styled take on the legendary first-person shooter series. Serious Sam’s Bogus Detour is in development for PC with a release planned for early this summer.

Serious Sam’s Bogus Detour is an all-new action-adventure in the legendary Serious Sam saga from Hammerwatch developer Crackshell. Battle through beautiful Mediterranean locales, dangerous biological weapons labs and even high-tech moon bases as a one-man wrecking crew or in four-player online cooperative for maximum chaos! Dominate the chaotic Survival and Versus modes or make your own mods, modes, and even total conversions with the include game editor. Serious Sam’s Bogus Detour is the biggest little Serious Sam game ever made!

“Our boys in R&D have been looking into ways to take combine this hot wave of so-called indie games with the tried and true Serious Sam profit formula and it looks like they’ve hit a homerun touchdown goal with Serious Sam’s Bogus Detour,” said Devolver Digital CFO Fork Parker.

The Serious Sam series began as the prototypical indie game with developer Croteam existing as a group of childhood friends working on a groundbreaking tech demo in a garage. The series has gone on to sell millions of copies and recently branched into virtual reality with a collection of Serious Sam VR games. Serious Sam’s Bogus Detour is a return to these indie roots and a continuation of the Serious Sam Indie Series that includes Vlambeer’s Serious Sam: The Random Encounter and Mommy’s Best Games’ Serious Sam Double D.

