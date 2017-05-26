Ihr könnt Gwent: The Witcher Card Game ab jetzt spielen

76 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google

Wenn ihr The Witcher gespielt habt, dann kennt ihr mit Sicherheit das Kartenspiel Gwent. CD Project hat nun die offene Beta zu Gwent: The Witcher Card Game gestartet.

Mit anderen Worten: Ihr könnt das Spiel ab jetzt zocken. Dazu müsst ihr euch über diesen Link registrieren.

Hier die offizielle Mitteilung zur offenen Beta:

Gwent Public Beta now available

Gamers can start playing immediately by visiting FAQ on PC, or — on consoles — download the client directly through Xbox Store or PlayStation Store.

“Public Beta is an important step towards Gwent’s final release,” said Marcin Iwiński, co-founder of CD PROJEKT RED. “We’re opening the gates to everyone who wanted to play, but didn’t make it into the Closed Beta, and — at the same time — we’re introducing some pretty significant content and gameplay changes like adding animated versions of cards for every card in the game, new starter decks, or how weather cards work,” Iwiński adds. “I’m extra curious how all of the community feedback we’ve incorporated will resonate with both current players and those who’re just starting. Please keep the feedback coming, we’re listening!”

In addition to the cinematic trailer, CD Projekt RED has also released a gameplay video presenting Gwent’s features, and a set of faction videos covering the playstyles of each of the game’s five factions.

More information about Gwent and the Public Beta is available in the playgwent.com section of FAQ.

Und hier noch der neueste Trailer zum Spiel:

Das denken wir:

Mal sehen, ob Gwent Hearthstone Konkurrenz machen kann.