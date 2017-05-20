Juhu, Dontnod arbeitet an einem neuem “Life is Strange”-Titel

76 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google

Habt ihr das Adventure Life is Strange gespielt? Wenn nicht, dann solltet ihr das dringend nachholen. Es gibt meinr Meinung nach kaum ein aktuelles Spiel, in dem Emotionen so gut in einer spannenden Geschichte verpackt sind, wie in Life is Strange.

Umso mehr freut es mich, dass kÃ¼rzlich ein neuer Teil angekÃ¼ndigt wurde. Dontnod verkÃ¼ndete kÃ¼rzlich, dass Ã¼ber 3 Mio. Menschen Life is Strange gezockt haben. Und das ist ein riesiger Erfolg fÃ¼r so ein kleines Indie-Studio. Und im selben Zug wurde eben auch verraten, dass Dontnod an einem neuen Teil arbeitet.

Hier die offizielle Meldung:

“Special Message from Life is Strange Team

A huge Thank You!

If you’re reading this, you’ve likely already heard or watched the news… we reached over 3 million unique paying players! Itâ€™s an incredible achievement and one we could not have reached without you, our fantastic community! You helped spread positive words about our game and have continually kept the world interested in what happens next.

We also revealed a key piece of information that many of you have been waiting some time for now – we can indeed confirm that the original Life is Strange team at Dontnod are working on a brand new Life is Strange game. We canâ€™t wait to tell you all about it when the time is right, but for now we are hard at work ensuring it is the very best game we can create. Weâ€™re really thankful for your patience thus far and ask for a bit more time. The new game will not be at E3 in June this year but we will be watching the show alongside you all and wish everyone good luck!”

Das denken wir:

Das sind doch mal gute Nachrichten. Wir sind gespannt, wie Dontnod die Geschichte weiterfÃ¼hrt.