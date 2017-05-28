Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series â€“ Die zweite Episode erscheint im Juni

106 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google

Telltale hat kÃ¼rzlich angekÃ¼ndigt, dass die zweite Episode von Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series am 6. Juni erscheinen wird.

Hier die offizielle Mitteilung:

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series’ Second Episode Arrives June 6th!

Hi Telltale fans and True Believers.

We have some exciting news for you. The next episode of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series, “Under Pressure,” is set to debut on June 6 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, iOS devices and Android devices.

In “Under Pressure,” the Guardians just can’t seem to outrun the past (or their tab), but if they figure out how to control the untold power of their mysterious new relic, they might not have to. With help from dubious old friends and unwilling new allies, Star-Lord and company scour the galaxy for answers. But how long can they elude the genocidal maniac hunting them? And will simmering tensions finally tear the team apart?

And get ready to delve into a certain Rocket Raccoon’s past…

Sobald es weitere Infos zu Guardians of the Galaxy gibt, erfahrt ihr das natÃ¼rlich wie immer bei uns.

Das denken wir:

Zum GlÃ¼ck mÃ¼ssen Fans nicht mehr lange warten, bis die Reise der Guardians-Crew fortgesetzt wird.