Abgefahrene Shots zeigen den unheimlichen Geist aus “Lights Out”, den ihr im Film fast nicht gesehen habt

Fun Fact: Alicia Vela-Bailey, das Stunt-Double von Gal Gadot in “Wonder Woman”, hat auch den Geist Diana im Horrorfilm “Lights Out” von David F. Sandberg gespielt.

Im Film hat man Diana fast nie gesehen und wenn dann nie richtig. Meistens hat man nur ihre stechenden Augen in der Dunkelheit gesehen. Auf Instagram hat Alicia Vela-Bailey nun einige Shots veröffentlicht, die das fertige Make-up für den Film zeigen.

Und das sieht ziemlich unheimlich aus. Aber überzeugt euch am besten selbst:

Ziemlich creepy, oder?

