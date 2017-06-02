Der Release von Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges wurde verschoben

61 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google

Schlechte Nachrichten fÃ¼r alle, die auf Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges warten: WB Games hat den Release verschoben.

UrsprÃ¼nglich hÃ¤tte das Spiel am 24. August erscheinen sollen. Der neue Release-Termin lautet nun 10. Oktober 2017. Durch diesen Schritt will Warner Bros. sicherstellen, dass die QualitÃ¤t des Spiels zum Release auch gut genug ist.

Hier die offizielle Mitteilung:

Middle-earth: Shadow of War will now launch worldwide on Oct. 10, 2017

Middle-earth: Shadow of War expands gameplay in every dimension, including the massive open world, the story, the RPG systems, and personal player stories of the Nemesis System. As with Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Monolith is committed to delivering the highest quality experience. In order to do this, we have made the difficult decision to move our launch date to ensure that Middle-earth: Shadow of War will deliver on that promise.

We understand that it might be disappointing to have to wait a little longer for the release and are sorry for the delay, but we are working hard to make an amazing game. Weâ€™re excited to show more at E3.

– The Middle-earth: Shadow of War Team

Das denken wir:

Schade. Aber wenn das Spiel dadurch besser wird, ist dieser Schritt auf jeden Fall angebracht.

