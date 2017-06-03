Harvest Moon Lilâ€™ Farmers ist ab jetzt fÃ¼r Smartphones erhÃ¤ltlich

80 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google

Rising Star Games hat kÃ¼rzlich Harvest Moon Lilâ€™ Farmers fÃ¼r iOS, Android, und “Kindle Fire”–GerÃ¤te verÃ¶ffentlicht. Die App kostet 3,99 und es gibt keine Werbung und Mikrotransaktionen.

Hier die offizielle Meldung:

Harvest Moon Lilâ€™ Farmers Activity Playset App Available Now on Mobile and Smart Devices

Videogame publisher Rising Star Games, in cooperation with videogame developer and publisher Natsume Inc., announced today that the first ever Harvest Moon mobile and smart device app designed for youngsters, Harvest Moon Lilâ€™ Farmers , is now available to download.

Harvest Moon Lilâ€™ Farmers is available worldwide on iOS, Android, and Kindle Fire devices and is a one-time purchase app, completely ad-free and with no micro-transactions or in-app purchases. The app is priced $3.99/â‚¬3.99/Â£3.99 or local currency equivalent.

Harvest Moon Lilâ€™ Farmers is a digital activity playset for young children – and the young at heart! Simple enough for pre-schoolers to play alone as well as with help from a caregiver, players can enjoy all the fun of farming and animal care with just a tap, swipe, drag and press of the screen.

Harvest Moon Lilâ€™ Farmers is the first app published by Rising Star Games and is inspired by the critically acclaimed and cherished Harvest Moon farming game series, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The first Harvest Moon game released in North America in 1997 and the series continues to see a steady rise in popularity and player community worldwide, making it one of today’s most beloved franchises. Harvest Moon is revered for being a non-violent, family-oriented game for everyone. There have been more than 30 games released in the series.

Das denken wir:

Jetzt kÃ¶nnen wir uns auch auf dem Smartphone um unseren Bauernhof kÃ¼mmern.