Hellblade: Senuaâ€™s Sacrifice erscheint bereits im August

Mit Hellblade: Senuaâ€™s Sacrifice erwartet uns ein wirklich vielversprechender Titel. Das Spiel hat alle Zutaten, die man fÃ¼r ein gutes Spiel braucht: Ã¼berraschende Spielideen, ein tolles Setting und ambitionierte Entwickler, die einen richtig guten Titel abliefern mÃ¶chten.

Nun war es zwar einige Woche still rund um Hellblade: Senuaâ€™s Sacrifice, aber Ninja Theory hat jetzt den Release-Termin verkÃ¼ndet. So soll das Spiel am 8. August fÃ¼r PC und die PlayStation 4 erscheinen.

Hier die offizielle Mitteilung:

Hellblade Coming August 8th

Today we are very excited to announce that Hellblade: Senuaâ€™s Sacrifice will be coming to PlayStation 4 and PC on August 8th 2017!

You can pre-order Hellblade today for $29.99/â‚¬29.99/Â£24.99 from the PlayStation Store (EU / US), Steam or GOG. Those pre-ordering for PlayStation 4 will receive an exclusive Hellblade: Senuaâ€™s Sacrifice Dynamic Theme that depicts the iconic burning tree scene from the game. Those pre-ordering on PC will receive an exclusive digital comic short, Hellblade: Senuaâ€™s Song. With words by Hellblade creative director Tameem Antoniades and art from multiple Eisner Award nominee Ben Templesmith, the comic comes from a creative collaboration between Ninja Theory and award-winning comic book publisher Valiant Entertainment.

To celebrate the announcement, we have released a new trailer.

In Hellblade we are aiming to revive the lost space between indie and AAA gaming, where creatively diverse experiences made with AAA values can thrive once again. Our hope is that if we make our Independent AAA work with Hellblade, other developers will follow, leading to a more creative and diverse gaming world for developers and players alike.

Weâ€™ve been humbled by the support that weâ€™ve had from all of our fans throughout development. Youâ€™ve followed our journey, shared our updates and encouraged us to follow our vision to its fullest. Weâ€™ve shared our development ups and downs with you, given you an insight into the world of creating a game like Hellblade and listened to what youâ€™ve had to say. Now, as we approach launch, we ask you to rally round, pre-order Hellblade and help make this project a success for us, you and all of gaming.

Und um den bevorstehenden Release zu feiern, wurde auch gleich noch ein neuer Trailer verÃ¶ffentlicht, den ihr euch hier ansehen kÃ¶nnt:

Das denken wir:

Die Chancen stehen gut, dass uns mit Hellblade: Senuaâ€™s Sacrifice ein Hit erwartet.

Quelle: ninjatheory.com