Doom: Das Update 6.66 schaltet alle Multiplayer-DLCs kostenlos frei

Coole Sache: Mit dem neuesten Patch 6.66 werden in Doom die drei Multiplayer-DLCs “Unto the Evil”, “Hell Followed” und “Bloodfall” freigeschaltet – kostenlos.
Das Problem: Manche Käufer des Season Pass sind natürlich verärgert, da sie für diese Inhalte bezahlt haben. Die einzelnen DLCs kosteten rund 15 Euro. Der Season Pass rund 40 Euro.
Abgesehen davon wird mit dem Update auch das Fortschrittssystem verändert und ein neues Runensystem für Loadouts eingeführt. Hier die kompletten Patch Notes:
Multiplayer:
- Fixed an issue where textures appeared to glow on the player’s character.
- Fixed an issue in Multiplayer where players would respawn frozen at the beginning of a Freeze Tag round.
- Fixed an issue in Multiplayer where parts of the player model appeared transparent in some circumstances.
- Fixed an issue where players would disconnect from a match under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue in Infernal Run where picking up the ball when out of ammo would cause problems with passing or receiving the ball.
- Fixed an issue with the Multiplayer Challenge “Aimbot Hax” where Reaper Longshots would not count towards challenge completion.
- Fixed an issue in Multiplayer with inconsistent power item spawns on Outbreak.
SnapMap:
- Added rotate on XYZ axis to the Grab Object manipulate controls
- Added setting to remove network limitation on single player only maps.
- Resolved various freeze and crash bugs.
- Fixed various matchmaking and lobby issues.
- Fixed visual bugs that result from combining specific HUD elements
- Fixed various freezes and crashes with using Campaign Model.
- Fixed coop crash with Bob and Rotate settings.
- Fixed bug that caused AI to run into blocking volumes set to Block Demons and AI Sight.
- Improved collision issues causing AI to partially fall into blocking volumes set to Block Demons.
Das denken wir:
Schöner Zug von Bethesda. Trotzdem ist es verständlich, dass manche Käufer des Season Pass verärgert sind.