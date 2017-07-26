Overwatch: Ein cooler Dad hat seiner Tochter einen funktionsfähigen D.Va Mech gebaut

Erinnert ihr euch noch an den Vater, der seinen Kids ein Millenium Falcon Kino gebaut hat? Nun bin ich auf die Arbeitet eines anderen coolen Dads gestoßen.
Mike Carambat hat seiner Tochter (Overwatch-Cosplayerin) einen funktionsfähigen D.Va Mech gebaut. Kein Witz. Hier seht ihr das Teil in Aktion:
Und hier noch ein Video des Mechs:
In diesem Video seht ihr, wie die rotierenden Kanonen getestet werden:
Finally done with all the electronics, smoke machine plumbing and other lighting and audio special effects. Just have to finish the body work, the arms and make the two upper wing nacells and the four thrusters which the smoke will come out of and then it's just sanding and finishing. Still though, so far to go and less than two months to do it in!! Getting worried, but I'm plugging away daily At it now and progress is accelerating. Mandy controls all the effects from the four buttons on her control yokes and an illuminated switchboard in the cockpit. When she fires the guns, the sound they make is blasted over the music speakers. The gun audio was sampled directly from the game 🙂 she can also play D.va samples… NERF THIS! The smoke for the thrusters almost didn't happen. Turns out the little fog machine i parted didn't provide enough pressure to force the smoke through the tubes. Thought I'd wasted and entire day working on that but at the last minute I fixed it by mounting an air mattress inflator pump to increase the pressure and it worked awesome! #overwatch #dva #dvaoverwatch #dvacosplay #meka #dragoncon #dragoncon2017 #mechacon #mechacon2017
Ziemlich abgefahren, oder? Wer mehr über das Projekt erfahren möchte, der sollte mal den Instagram-Account von Mike besuchen. Dort hat er weitere Videos veröffentlicht, die zeigen, wie der Mech nach und Form angenommen hat.
Das denken wir:
Ein cooler Dad. Und der Traum eines jeden Overwatch-Cosplayers.
Quelle: kotaku.com