Seht euch diesen genialen God of War Controller an

Erinnert ihr euch noch an den coolen PS4-Controller im Fallout-Design? Devin Smith hat nun einen neuen Controller am Start, den ich euch nicht vorenthalten möchte.

Diesmal hat er einem DualShock 4 Controller ein ziemlich abgefahrenes “God of War”-Design verpasst. Hier zwei Bilder des Controllers:

Mehr Werke von “End of Line Design” findet ihr über diesen Link.

Das denken wir:
Das Teil sieht echt irre aus.