Seht euch diesen genialen God of War Controller an

Erinnert ihr euch noch an den coolen PS4-Controller im Fallout-Design? Devin Smith hat nun einen neuen Controller am Start, den ich euch nicht vorenthalten möchte.
Diesmal hat er einem DualShock 4 Controller ein ziemlich abgefahrenes “God of War”-Design verpasst. Hier zwei Bilder des Controllers:
Hey Everyone. So I made this God of War 4 Kratos inspired controller and thought I'd share it before I send it off to it's new owner @fssalda. Hope you like it! – ***Fully functioning*** (Leather flap lifts up to use touchpad) – #ps4 #sony #godofwar #godofwar4 #kratos #vikings #gamer #gaming #controller #endoflinedesigns #epicjourney #norse #gods #newbeginnings #devinlsmith #custom #art #fanart #santamonicastudio
Mehr Werke von “End of Line Design” findet ihr über diesen Link.
Das denken wir:
Das Teil sieht echt irre aus.