Anthem: Lead-Designer Corey Gaspur verstorben

BioWare hat kürzlich auf dem offiziellen Blog bekannnt gegeben, dass Corey Gaspur, der Lead Designer des kommenden Actionspiels Anthem, vor kurzem verstorben ist.

Corey Gaspur hinterlässt seine Ehefrau und einen Sohn. Details zu seinem Tod sind bisher nicht bekannt.

Hier die offizielle Mitteilung:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our friend and colleague Corey Gaspur.

He was a member of our team for over nine years, and worked as a designer on many of our titles, including Sonic Chronicles, Dragon Age: Origins, Mass Effect 2 and 3, and most recently Anthem.

Corey was a talented designer and an even better person. We offer our condolences to Corey’s family and everyone that knew him.

We will miss you.”

Quelle: blog.bioware.com