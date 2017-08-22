Mass Effect: Andromeda – In Zukunft gibt es keine Updates mehr

76 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google

Bioware hat auf der offiziellen Seite zu Mass Effect: Andromeda angekündigt, dass es in Zukunft keine weiteren Updates mehr für das Spiel geben wird.

Hier die offizielle Mitteilung:

“Mass Effect: Andromeda – Update from the Studio

Since the release of Mass Effect: Andromeda, we’ve worked hard to address feedback from our community. From improving animations to expanding customization options, we looked to respond to your concerns, and build on what you loved.

With each patch, you let us know we were heading in the right direction, and we’re grateful to everyone who joined us on this journey. We’re proud of what we created, and we hope you enjoyed it as well.

Early in development, we decided to focus Mass Effect: Andromeda’s story on the Pathfinder, the exploration of the Andromeda galaxy, and the conflict with the Archon. The game was designed to further expand on the Pathfinder’s journey through this new galaxy with story-based APEX multiplayer missions and we will continue to tell stories in the Andromeda Galaxy through our upcoming comics and novels, including the fate of the quarian ark.

Our last update, 1.10, was the final update for Mass Effect: Andromeda. There are no planned future patches for single-player or in-game story content.

In the coming weeks, our multiplayer team will provide details of their ongoing support and upcoming content, including new multiplayer missions, character kits, and what’s in store for N7 Day.

We appreciate all the millions of people who came with us to the Andromeda galaxy. We hope to see you again in the Mass Effect universe.”

masseffect.com

Das denken wir:

Schade. Aus Mass Effect: Andromeda hätte so viel mehr werden können.