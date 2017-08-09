No Man’s Sky: In dieser Woche erscheint das „Atlas Rises“-Update und dadurch könnte alles besser werden

109 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google

Sucht ihr mal wieder einen Grund, um in die Welt von No Man’s Sky abzutauchen? Den gibt es nun womöglich. Er heißt „Atlas Rises“.

Wie Sean Murray, Chef des Studios Hello Games, in einem aktuellen Newsletter verspricht, erwarten uns mit dem Update viele Verbesserungen – vor allem was die Story von No Man’s Sky betrifft. Abgesehen davon ermöglicht es das Update auch, Portale zu nutzen, um schnell von A nach B zu kommen.

Hier der Newsletter:

“Hello Citizen Scientists,

It’s been a year since No Man’s Sky first released, and it’s been an exciting, intense and emotional year for us at Hello Games. We have been quiet, but we have been listening intently.

We’ve spent that year working hard on free updates for this game our team cares about so much.

Update 1.3 will release this week and will be available for free to all No Man’s Sky players. We’re calling it Atlas Rises. It focuses on improving the central story of No Man’s Sky and adds the ability to quick travel between locations using portals. Patch notes will be made available shortly before the update goes live.

What we do is much more important than what we say, but since launch we have sometimes focused too much on that.

We wanted to reach out and celebrate the devoted community that means so much to us. We launched Waking Titan to try to do that.

When we posted those cassettes we didn’t know what to expect. In the last eight weeks a quarter of a million players from across the globe (174 countries, to be precise!) have come together – united by a shared love of mystery and science fiction – to form the Citizen Science Division. You’ve travelled great distances both real and virtual, undertaken complex tasks, and explored the depths of simulation theory. New friendships have been forged, and a tight-knit community has been created. Most importantly a cute hamster has a new home.

You’ve become part of the No Man’s Sky origin story.

It’s been an honour to watch, but this is just the beginning. Whether you’ve followed Waking Titan or not, we welcome anyone to sign up to the Citizen Science Division, and to join us on the official CSD forums.

Our journey continues.

Thank you for this year. We hope you enjoy what comes next.

Sean”

Das denken wir:

Es wäre wirklich toll, wenn Hello Games das Ruder noch herumreißen könnte.