Eine wichtige Stellungnahme von Naughty Dog

43 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google

Vielleicht seid ihr in den vergangenen Tagen irgendwo im Netz auf die Meldung gestoßen, in der darüber berichtet wurde, dass Dave Ballard, ein Ex-Mitarbeiter von Naughty Dog, während seiner Zeit nei Naughty Dog, sexuell belästigt wurde. Nun hat sich Naughty Dog zur Situation folgendermaßen geäußert:

“We have recently read on social media that an ex-employee of Naughty Dog, Dave Ballard, claims he was sexually harassed when he worked at Naughty Dog. We have not found any evidence of having received allegations from Mr. Ballard that he was harassed in any way at Naughty Dog or Sony Interactive Entertainment. Harassment and inappropriate conduct have no place at Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment. We have taken and always will take reports of sexual harassment and other workplace grievances very seriously. We value every single person who works at Naughty Dog and Sony interactive Entertainment. It is of utmost importance to us that we maintain a safe, productive workplace environment that allows us all to channel our shared passion for making games.”

Mit anderen Worten: Naughty Dog wurde bisher keine sexuelle Belästigung seitens Ballard gemeldet. Das Studio hörte zum ersten Mal davon auf Social-Media-Plattformen. Und man nehme das Ganze sehr ernst.

Jetzt ist die Frage, ob sich Ballard nochmal zur Situation äußert. Wir halten euch auf dem Laufenden.

Das denken wir:

Mal abwarten, wie sich das Ganze noch entwickelt.