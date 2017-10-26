Injustice 2 erscheint noch in diesem Herbst für PC – die Open Beta beginnt im Oktober

109 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google

Beat’em Up-Fans aufgepasst: Injustice 2 erscheint noch in diesem Herbst für den PC. Das würde kürzlich von Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment und DC Entertainment verkündet.

Im selben Zug wurde auch verraten, dass die Open Beta noch im Oktober an den Start geht. Wann genau ist bisher noch nicht bekannt.



Hier die offizielle Mitteilung:

“Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and DC Entertainment today announced that the top-selling videogame Injustice 2 is coming to PC (Steam and Windows Store) this Autumn. Originally developed by NetherRealm Studios, Injustice 2 is being adapted for PC by QLOC and beginning 25th Oct, fans will be able to participate in an open beta that will be available on Steam. For the first time, PC players will be able to experience the super-powered hit game featuring Justice League characters Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg, as well as other iconic DC characters such as Harley Quinn and Green Arrow.

Developed by the award-winning NetherRealm Studios, Injustice 2 features a massive roster of DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains and allows players to build and power up the ultimate version of their favorite DC characters. Players can fight their way across an epic Story Mode, ever-changing Multiverse and online multiplayer guilds – all while earning rare and valuable gear to fully customize their characters. The game is currently available for PlayStation® 4 and Xbox One.

For more information about Injustice 2 please visit www.injustice.com. Join the injustice.com conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and official forums.”

Sollte es weitere Neuigkeiten zu Injustice 2 geben, erfahrt ihr das wie immer bei uns.

Das denken wir:

Das wird aber auch langsam Zeit.