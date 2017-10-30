Super Mario Odyssey: Die Fans lieben New Donk City

61 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google

Nintendo iat mit Super Mario Odyssey erneut auf Erfolgskurs. Die Verkaufszahlen schießen in die Höhe und die Fans sind begeistert. Vor allem scheint die Nintendo-Community nicht genug von New Donk City zu bekommen. Hier handelt es sich um die Nintendo-Version von New York City.

Die Stadt lädt zum Entdecken ein und Spieler fluten gerade die sozialen Netzwerke mit Bildern aus der fiktiven Metropole. Hier ein paar Beispiele:

It's been a long time coming, but I have finally arrived in… New.

Donk.

City. pic.twitter.com/TmhOi1I8L3 — 💀SKELETONE💀 (@sparkletone) 27. Oktober 2017

I've legit just been running around new donk city for the last hour jumping around in weird ways in SMO. This is so cool — hexwater (@xwatergaming) 28. Oktober 2017

Me rn as people tweet me after getting to *that part* at the end of New Donk City/Metro Kingdom in Super Mario Odyssey as they play today: pic.twitter.com/fpjFImaFUM — Ryan McCaffrey (@DMC_Ryan) 27. Oktober 2017

This is all I wanted to do when I finally got to New Donk City: climb a tall building & take a scenic pic #SuperMarioOdyssey #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/56BVeeVCzf — Medusa Naughtygal 🐍 (@mklachu) 27. Oktober 2017

Nintendo macht gerade alles richtig. Weiter so.

Das denken wir:

Super Mario Odyssey scheint alle Erwartungen zu erfüllen. Coole Sache.

Quelle: comicbook.com