News

Super Mario Odyssey: Die Fans lieben New Donk City

49 Views

Nintendo iat mit Super Mario Odyssey erneut auf Erfolgskurs. Die Verkaufszahlen schießen in die Höhe und die Fans sind begeistert. Vor allem scheint die Nintendo-Community nicht genug von New Donk City zu bekommen. Hier handelt es sich um die Nintendo-Version von New York City.

Die Stadt lädt zum Entdecken ein und Spieler fluten gerade die sozialen Netzwerke mit Bildern aus der fiktiven Metropole. Hier ein paar Beispiele:

Nintendo macht gerade alles richtig. Weiter so.

Das denken wir:
Super Mario Odyssey scheint alle Erwartungen zu erfüllen. Coole Sache.

Quelle: comicbook.com