EA kauft Titanfall-Entwickler Respawn für über 400 Millionen US-Dollar

Electronic Arts hat den Titanfall-Entwickler Respawn Entertainment gekauft. Und zwar für über 400 Millionen US-Dollar. Das wurde kürzlich von EA durch eine Pressemitteilung verjündet.

Die Projekte, an denen Respawn gerade arbeitet, sollen fortgesetzt werden. Darunter befindet sich unter anderem ein neuer Titanfall-Teil und ein Star Wars-Projek.

Diese Meldung veröffentlichte Respawn zur Übernahme:

“Today we announced that Respawn will be joining EA.

We started Respawn with the goal to create a studio with some of the best talent in the industry and be the #1 developer of innovative games in the world. We’ve had success as an independent company but as we look to how we want to compete in the future, and the challenges that face us in a rapidly changing landscape, now is the time for us to combine forces with a global industry leader like EA.

While it wasn’t necessary, going with EA made a lot of sense. With Titanfall and Star Wars, EA has been a great development partner that supports us and doesn’t interfere with our process for making games or studio culture. EA will provide us with more resources, access to new technologies, and expertise that we can tap into to that will help us make better games, and Respawn will retain the same creative freedom and culture we’ve always had. We’ve been talking closely with the leadership at EA and we share their values and vision for the future of being a developer-focused company that puts the players first.

I will still be running things at Respawn and will also be a part of the studio leadership team at EA. There will be no layoffs or major organization changes within Respawn. All games currently in development are continuing as planned.

This is a great next step for Respawn, EA, and our players. Joining with EA will give us the resources and support we need to grow and have long term success while still keeping our culture and creative freedom. We believe this is an opportunity to achieve more together through the unique strengths we each bring to the table.

You can read the press release of the acquisition here: http://ir.ea.com/releasedetail.cfm?ReleaseID=1048192. We are excited about the future and look forward to sharing more of what we’re working on.”

Über diesen Link findet ihr weitere Informationen zu diesem Deal.

Das denken wir:

Man darf gespannt sein, wie die Zukunft von Respawn aussieht und was EA mit dem Studio plant.