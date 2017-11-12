Ubisoft: Für folgende Spiele wurde der Online-Support eingestellt

Ubisoft braucht Platz auf den Servern und darum wurde kürzlich angekündigt, dass für einige Spiele der Online-Support eingestellt wurde. Betroffen sind Multiplayer-Komponenten von Games für PC, Mac, iOS, Wii-U, PlayStation 3 und Xbox 360.
Offline kann man die entsprechenden Titel natürlich noch spielen. Hier die komplette Liste der betroffenen Games:
- Die Schlümpfe 2 (PS3)
- Splinter Cell Blacklist (Wii U)
- Flashback Origins (PC)
- Assassin’s Creed Recollections (Mac, iOS)
- Just Dance 3 (Xbox 360)
- Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits (Xbox 360)
- Just Dance 4 (PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U)
- Just Dance Disney Party (Xbox 360, Wii)
- Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth (Xbox 360, Wii U)
- Rabbids Land (Wii U)
- Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2013 (Wii U)
- ESPN Sports Connection (Wii U)
- Shaun White Skateboarding (PC, PS3, Xbox 360)
- Shaun White Snowboarding (PC)
- Call of Juarez: The Cartel (PC)
- HAWX II (PC)
- I Am Alive (PS3, Xbox 360)
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands (PS3, Xbox 360)
- Rayman 3 HD (PS3, Xbox 360)
- RUSE (PS3, Xbox 360)
Das denken wir:
Verständlich. Es ist wichtig, dass sich Ubisoft auf aktuelle und kommende Titel konzentriert.
Quelle: comicbook.com