Killzone 2 und 3: Die Server gehen demnächst offline

65 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google

Bevor das Studio Guerrilla mit Horizon: Zero Dawn große Erfolge feierte, war es mit der Shooter-Reihe Killzone beschäftigt. Bisher kann man beide Shooter noch online zocken. Das wird sich aber demnächst ändern.

Wie Guerrilla in einem Blog-Post verkündete, werden die Server demnächst abgeschaltet. Genauer gesagt am 29. März 2018. Der Singleplayer-Modus bleibt von diesem Schritt aber unberührt. Das heißt, dass ihr noch immer gegen Bots zocken könnt. Auch wenn das nicht annähernd so spaßig ist, wie gegen echte Mitspieler anzutreten.

Im offiziellen Statement heißt es:

“On March 29th, 2018, after more than six years of operation and countless battles between the ISA and the Helghast, the online servers for Killzone 2 and Killzone 3 will be decommissioned. The single player campaign for both games will remain accessible, but online play and related functionality will no longer work.

As we near the end of the online lifecycle for Killzone 2 and Killzone 3, we’d like to express how grateful we are for all the support and feedback we’ve received from the community over the last eight years. Your enthusiasm is what drove us to hone our craft and grow as a studio. We hope you enjoyed playing Killzone 2 and Killzone 3 online as much as we did creating them.”

Wer weiß? Vielleicht dürfen wir uns ja bald über ein neues Killzone freuen. Wir halten euch auf dem Laufenden.

Das denken wir:

Das ist schade, aber auch irgendwie verständlich. Früher oder später muss man sich eben voll und ganz neuen Projekten widmen.