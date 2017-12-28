Es gibt einen neuen Leak zum zweiten Destiny 2 DLC Gods of Mars. Und zwar konnte der Freund eines Reddit Users einen Screenshot aus dem japanischen PlayStation Store mit einer Beschreibung des DLCs machen. Diese Beschreibung wurde mittlerweile wieder offline genommen.

Aus dieser Beschreibung geht hervor, dass wir im kommenden DLC weitere Bereiche auf dem Mars erkunden können. Es wird natürlich auch neue Story-Missionen, neue Waffen und auch neue Multiplayer-Arenen geben. Hier die Beschreibung:

Destiny 2 Expansion II: Gods of Mars sends your Guardian out to Mar’s Clovis Grove, a brand new destination that is host to an array of brand new missions and adventures. Work alongside the elusive Ana Bray in order to prevent Charlemagne, Matrix of Corruption from amassing an army of SIVA-enhanced weaponized frames before Mars is lost.

Features:

-Explore Mars’ Clovis Grove and uncover ‘Charlemagne’s Vault’ underneath the frozen wastes

-New story missions and adventures

-New themed weapons, armor, and gear to uncover

-New cooperative activities

-New competitive multiplayer arenas

-New Frame & Nanite Enemy Faction

-And more…

Online features require an account and are subject to terms of service and applicable privacy policy (playstationnetwork.com/terms-of-service & playstationnetwork.com/privacy-policy).

68GB minimum save size Online Play (Required)

Software subject to license (us.playstation.com/softwarelicense). Online features require an account and are subject to terms of service and applicable privacy policy (playstationnetwork.com/terms-of-service & playstationnetwork.com/privacy-policy). One-time license fee for play on account’s designated primary PS4™ system and other PS4™ systems when signed in with that account.

Using the software constitutes acceptance of the Destiny Software License Agreement available at http://support.activision.com/license and the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy available at www.bungie.net/eula. Activision may modify or discontinue online services without notice at any time.

Hier noch Screens der offiziellen Beschreibung:

Das denken wir:

Das hört sich doch ganz gut an. Wir sind schon gespannt, ob Bungie es schafft, die Community auch im nächsten Jahr bei der Stange zu halten.